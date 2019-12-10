NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine speaks to reporters while visiting the Michoud Assembly Facility as assembly of the core of the Artemis 1 rocket reaches the final stages in New Orleans East, La., Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. The 212 foot-tall, 2.3 million pound liquid hydrogen and oxygen-fueled rocket will power the space agency's planned lunar mission in 2024. ORG XMIT: BAT1908151434192580