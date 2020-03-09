A nation turns its lonely eyes to you (channeling Simon and Garfunkel).
I long for the old days of Johnny Carson, Jay Leno, Dave Letterman and others when they really hosted late-night talk shows. They actually interviewed stars and celebrities about their movies and lives. They did touch on current events and politics but not to the extent that is now the norm.
Now the talk show hosts spew their liberal views with endless line-ups such as Nancy Pelosi, Bernie Sanders, Chuck Schumer, Joe Biden, the Clintons and others. You never see a conservative Republican in their list of guests.
Until networks change the late-night format, I will continue to avoid what I consider these propaganda broadcasts and I hope that others join me in doing just that.
RAY EMMONS
ExxonMobil retiree
Slidell