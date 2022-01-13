According to your Jan. 9 headline, District Attorney Jason Williams is claiming that he has delivered on his promises. This may be true if he promised a high murder rate and rampant carjackings.
We have all read of the frustration voiced by Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson at the DA setting offenders free almost as soon as police officers arrest them. So much for public safety.
And during her campaign, our new progressive Sheriff Susan Hutson promised to cut incarceration rates if she were elected. Most of her officers are corrections personnel, not street cops.
The only way she can reduce incarceration rates is to refuse to lock up the offenders the police arrest. If she does this, she will be a perfect partner for Williams in a progressive quest to throw public safety under the bus.
Way to go, New Orleans voters.
RICK ELLIS
retired military officer
New Orleans