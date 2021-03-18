Louisiana’s aggressive plan to ensure access for anyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine is an important step and one of many we can take to protect ourselves and our families from COVID-19. While vaccines work with our immune systems to train our bodies to fight the virus in the event of exposure, it’s still important to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by wearing masks, social distancing and hand washing.
As the state continues to expand eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines, many are hopeful that we will soon return to the moments we miss with family and friends. However, our focus on finally ending the COVID-19 pandemic with safe and effective vaccines should not blind us to the importance of staying up to date on all recommended vaccines. According to a recent Avalere study, vaccinations declined by 66% to 86% nationwide early in the pandemic, but have only partially recovered since last summer. This means that many children, adolescents and adults are still behind on non-COVID vaccinations. The last thing we need right now is a "twindemic."
We must keep up to date with routine vaccinations for all diseases, not just COVID-19. Vaccines have eliminated dangerous infectious diseases and in the past 20 years alone have prevented 322 million illnesses, 21 million hospitalizations, and over 700,000 deaths in the United States.
Community health centers and pediatric clinics have implemented measures to keep patients and their caregivers safe during appointments, so routine visits should not be postponed or canceled. Vaccines protect our families and our future by preventing defeated diseases such as bacterial meningitis, whooping cough, measles, rubella, and polio from making a comeback.
To keep these deadly diseases in the past, we must remain diligent about our overall health. Online resources like VacciNATION can help you plan for your COVID-19 vaccine. There is light at the end of the tunnel, and no one wants to repeat 2020. Call your provider today to make sure you and your loved ones' vaccinations are up to date.
ASHLEY POLITZ
executive director, Louisiana chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics
Baton Rouge