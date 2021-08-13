This morning, I came across a story that described parents in St. Tammany Parish protesting the mask mandate. Before I could finish the article, I found myself looking for the "share" icon. I could not wait to heap ridicule and insults on these parents who believe that wearing a mask was tantamount to torture.
Then it hit me. I too have been infected. And I was on the cusp of spreading my poor behavior to others, where advertisers and other nefarious actors would benefit from the clicks and attention. In fact, it's highly likely that the same type of behavior is a least partially to blame for those teary-eyed parents at Thursday's protest. Our behavior is being manipulated, and it's causing real-world consequences like the Capitol insurrection and the spread of COVID-19.
So instead of clicking "share," I deactivated my Facebook account. Because I have been vaccinated against COVID-19, I also need to take steps to immunize myself against misinformation and behavior manipulation. I encourage everyone else to do the same.
JONATHAN VARNADO
instructor
Madisonville