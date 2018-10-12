Recently, I have noticed articles in The Advocate about health care and some of the things U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy has been trying to do to reduce the cost of drugs, which is one of the largest costs in health care. I would like to applaud Cassidy for his efforts.
If our members of Congress want to really do something for the people and help sustain the future of Medicare, they would remove the part of the law that prevents Medicare from negotiating the price of drugs. It is a restriction on prescription drugs put in by our own former U.S. Rep. Billy Tauzin from south Louisiana just days before he went to work for the pharmaceutical industry. This rule he put in place is one of the major costs that will break Medicare, according to many experts.
Another route would be to let Medicare pay for drugs a person can get from Canada when it is less expensive to do so and the drugs come from a Canadian government-approved pharmacy. In my experience, it would save customers a lot, and just as importantly, it would save Medicare a ton over a short time.
Jindal joins board of WellCare, a company that focuses 'on providing government-sponsored managed care' health services
An example of this is my latest prescription. I was prescribed the drug Invakana. I am a customer of CVS and satisfied with its service. My copay was $12.38. Not bad, I thought. After learning that the retail price was $555.90, I called my insurance company to learn that the charge to Medicare was $442.63. With my $12.38, that brings the 30 tablets to a total of $455.01, which will get to your coverage gap before you know it.
Even a senator can do the math and figure this is $15.18 per 100-milligram tablet.
As a past customer of Canadian World Pharmacy, I checked its price, and the total cost for 90 100-milligram tablets was $245.00, or $2.72 per tablets with no insurance. The 300-milligram tablet was only $279.00, or $3.10 per pill.
Check it out. We have paid Billy Tauzin enough.
Remember to vote.
Carl Crain
retired electrician
Baton Rouge