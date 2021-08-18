Your editorial on Friday, Sept. 13 on waiting for flood control was extremely pertinent to our political situation here in Louisiana. Our politicians are afraid to move forward on any situation which may be required to be paid for as that might force them to find a way to increase or levy some new taxes. It's easier to say, "We just need some more federal money."
We need to remember that the federal money is still paid for, by us, as citizens.
It is time to remind our legislators that the state of Louisiana is consistently rated as 46th to 50th worst in the United States in nearly all ratings of quality. It adds up to being rated 50th worst overall by U.S. News and World Report.
If we have some of the worst roads in the United States, is it because we have some of the lowest gasoline taxes in the United States? If you have to be on the westbound Interstate 10 between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. moving at 2 mph, or stopped, you realize we need two bypass highways around Baton Rouge and another bridge across the mighty Mississippi south of Baton Rouge.
But our legislators won't start to move on the issue just as they are stuck in the traffic.
Your editorial mentioned the gridlock that contributed to the 2016 floods but it did not mention the problems caused by the backup on Bayou Manchac and the problems of drainage of the Amite River to Lake Maurepas. That will require state funds to correct, not city, parish, or federal. We might have to increase state taxes on the oil and gas industry to pay for it.
RAY SCHELL
retired chemist
Prairieville