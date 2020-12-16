Federal Magistrate Michael North recommends rejecting the city’s retrofit of the existing jail, completed in 2015 for $150 million. Instead, he insists it build an additional jail to house 65 detainees with serious mental health needs. He does so despite a law that says federal courts may not order building a jail except under extreme conditions not present here. The magistrate insists that the city is bound by prior commitments to build, even given extraordinary present circumstances: severe economic hardship; drastically reduced jail population; and unprecedented momentum for reform, including to stop using jails as the default response to mental illness.
North labeled the LaToya Cantrell administration and other opponents of the additional jail “a group of under-informed newcomers.” Not so. We and our working group colleagues (Vern Baxter, Sade Dumas, Will Snowden, Jon Wool) have been involved in justice reform — including this case — for a decade or more and know the mayor is absolutely right to reject an additional “mental health jail.” No jurisdiction in the country is making that mistake.
An additional jail building won’t fix the problems with mental health care at the jail. Those problems must be addressed by well-trained and caring people, not by new concrete and steel cells. Inmate care is the sheriff’s responsibility, not the city’s. The court should focus on how the sheriff is using the exorbitant $16,000 per year per inmate on medical and mental health care the city is already investing (total cost: $73,000 per year per inmate).
The city’s retrofit plan meets all valid physical plant concerns of the plaintiffs and the court at one-sixteenth the cost to taxpayers of an additional jail ($8 million versus $130 million over 10 years). More than 900 people, including seven state legislators and 34 mental health professionals, wrote the court supporting retrofit. Cantrell’s willingness to listen to the public on this issue should not be dismissed but applauded.
To justify the huge expense and delay of building an additional jail when 450 of 1,438 beds sit empty, the magistrate advances the troubling argument that we’re likely to lock up more of our neighbors and fill those beds. The opposite is true. The jail population will drop by another 100 as soon as the COVID-19 standstill in criminal court resolves. And trends in arrests and detention continue downward because of longstanding reforms to which our newly elected judges and district attorney have committed.
We urge Judge Lance Africk to step back, take a fresh look at the merits, and allow the city leeway to determine the best way to meet its obligations. An additional jail would be unnecessary, extremely harmful to the city, and a less expeditious way to meet the consent decree. With the court’s genuine assistance, while holding both sheriff and city to their respective obligations, we can resolve these issues in a retrofit jail before the end of 2021.
SUSAN GUIDRY
former member, City Council
PRES KABACOFF
businessman
New Orleans