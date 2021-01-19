I am so fed up with all the sports announcers, sports writers. sports analysts and all others who cannot stop talking/writing about Drew Brees’ age.
Judge the man on his performance, which obviously is excellent. I have to mute the TV when they start — a play goes bad; oh well, he is old. A play goes well, that's great for his age. He needs to retire! Maybe this will be his last season!
People who are doing this are discriminating because of age, being prejudicial, unfair, singling out, showing partiality, bias, etc. Stop it.
Brees is an intelligent and talented individual who will decide his own career path.
Who Dat!
MARTIN AUDIFFRED
audiologist
Mandeville