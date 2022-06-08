"The French Quarter is Disgusting," was the front page headline I awoke to on Sunday morning, and it really cut me to my emotional quick.
How much more do we have to put up with to live in the New Orleans metropolitan area? In addition to the political corruption and mismanagement, murder(s) du jour, inconsistent trash collection, carjackings, Sewerage & Water Board dereliction, lack of street repairs, and now graffiti. Who running this asylum?
I was a very active and engaged member of the city's hospitality industry for almost 45 years. I dedicated my livelihood to making New Orleans an attractive, diverse, and fun place to come and spend an enjoyable and satisfying visit.
A very wise tourism leader long ago told me that "the French Quarter is the goose that lays the golden eggs. We all need to take very good care of it."
The French Quarter is arguably the main draw to get tourists and conventioneers alike to choose to visit our city. So, if we don't take care of this precious jewel, no matter how much lipstick we put on a pig, it is still a pig.
Fix the problem! City leaders and commission members, please clean the French Quarter up. Otherwise the city's engine, tourism, will come to a grinding halt.
MICHAEL C. TOUCHY
retired hospitality executive
Metairie