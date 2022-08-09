How can we preach sex responsibility when so many communities refuse proper sex education in order for people to make responsible decisions?
The emphasis on consequences is an archaic mentality that being sexual is something that should be punished. I encourage the writer of a recent letter to look beyond the Bible and take a deeper look at how religion has led to victim shaming and used shame to control women. If sex is about responsibility, then start with the years of sexual abuse against children that religious leaders have covered up for decades.
Do you know what else is about responsibility? Everyone working together for a better society, which includes maternity leave, health care, universal pre-K and equal rights. In other countries, it's shameful not to help others. Here it's shameful to need help.
Shaming people has never stopped people from having sex or led to better decision-making. Instead, I would like to see pro-birth advocates focus their efforts on the children who exist outside the womb.
How can anyone believe that their motive is to protect the unborn when our society's children are so neglected and mistreated? Imagine how much better the world would be if people put that much effort toward our broken foster system or the many children living in poverty.
Anyone who is friends with schoolteachers has heard too many stories about kids coming to school with empty bellies and holes in their shoes. Low-paid teachers do what they can to take care of them. Where's the passion to aid those children instead of standing outside with a dead fetus sign?
Please keep your judgment toward strangers to yourself and take responsibility for how we as a society have failed women and children.
ELIZABETH FADER
accountant
Baton Rouge