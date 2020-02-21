James Gill’s beginning words of his Sunday article, “There’s no crime in supporting the church,” represents a most disgusting and erroneous judgment in suggesting that all money donated to the Catholic Church, no matter for what purpose, will be used in judgments to pay victims of priests’ sexual abuse and their attorneys.
It is an illusion that James Gill enjoys. Money donated for construction of new church facilities and liturgical vessels and tabernacles are all validated by financial records that can be produced by a particular Catholic parish and/or the Archdiocese of New Orleans. To suggest to the public that all money received by a parish church or Archdiocese trickles into funding legal settlements is not factual.
James Gill has a sense of wanting to lessen the images of Gayle Benson and public relations specialist Greg Bensel for their help to bring clarity to the settlement of a most tragic time in the Catholic Church. The Archdiocese of New Orleans does not deny what has happened but accepts the burden of admitting, correcting and paying the victims and their attorneys the settlements requested.
His mention in regards to the emails — that they really are not the business of the public, but of the business of those who have worked compassionately and ethically to resolve the matter of the clergy sexual abuse — as “Those emails must be some juicy” is an unconscionable statement on the part of Gill who has chosen to be vindictive.
LOUISE ABRY
retired homemaker
Harahan