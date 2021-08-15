Your recklessness in printing the recent letter by Mary Glynn in Readers' Views (Aug. 6) spreads disinformation on COVID-19 vaccinations. Someone on the staff should check the facts as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It took me two minutes to get the answer to the question, "Should people who have had COVID-19 and have antibodies receive the vaccine?"
Here is the answer from the CDC website: "Yes, you should be vaccinated regardless of whether you already had COVID-19. That's because experts do not yet know how long you are protected from getting sick again after recovering from COVID-19. Even if you have already recovered from COVID-19, it is possible — although rare — that you could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 again. Studies have shown that vaccination provides a strong boost in protection in people who have recovered from COVID-19. Learn more about why getting vaccinated is a safer way to build protection than getting infected.
"If you were treated for COVID-10 with monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma, you should wait 90 days before getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Talk to your doctor if you are unsure what treatments you received or if you have more questions about getting a COVID-19 vaccine."
Two friends, one of whom was donating plasma and contracted the virus a second time, and a cousin fit that category. All three were instructed by their physicians to get the vaccine. Thank goodness all did, especially now with the delta Variant, and perhaps a more virulent one on the horizon.
I realize that readers' opinions are just that, but a dangerous opinion should not be promoted. Misinformed and incurious people may believe it as truth.
KATHY HIGGINS
research librarian
Metairie