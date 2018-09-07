A recent opinion piece by Dan Fagan over an appointment to the Red River Waterway Commission has misrepresented how these appointments are made, and Gov. John Bel Edwards’ intentions. The people of Caddo Parish deserve better and should see it for what it truly is, politics rearing its ugly head. Arguments made against Edwards’ decision are flimsy at best. Simply because Sheriff Steve Prator and his wife, Carolyn, don’t agree with Edwards’ decision doesn’t mean that it was wrong or vindictive as has been alleged.
Nothing could be further from the truth.
For nearly 14 years, long before Edwards took office, both Caddo and Rapides Parishes have held two seats, one parish and one at-large. Under Edwards that remains the case today, and no one has ever complained about it, until now. Apparently, Mrs. Prator erroneously believes that because she was nominated, albeit her nomination came in past the deadline to fill the vacancy, she is entitled to it. That flies in the face of state law.
Currently, Caddo Parish continues to have as much representation on the commission as it has had for more than a decade with the exception of four months, from November 2017 to February 2018, when it had three. For more than a decade, Rapides Parish held one of the four at-large seats, but for that four month period, Rapides had only one parish seat.
Gov. Edwards made a commitment that if a seat became vacant in the future, he would return one at-large seat to Rapides Parish as it had historically been and make certain the commission was geographically and racially diverse. In early February, a seat became vacant immediately upon the death of Mickey Prestridge from Caddo. Edwards replaced Prestridge with a resident of Caddo. That left an at-large-seat vacant, which the governor returned to Rapides as he had committed to doing, but in doing so, still left Caddo with two seats — one at-large seat and one parish seat. In short, the governor kept his word. This was not a case of the governor seeking revenge on Mrs. Prator. Had anyone from Caddo Parish been nominated, the governor still would have filled it with someone from Rapides Parish.
The facts speak for themselves. Edwards followed the law in making his appointments. He also kept his word to make the appointments geographically diverse. While not everyone has to like it, everyone should be able to accept it and agree to disagree. Anything less is a disservice to the people we are privileged to serve.
Jay Luneau
state senator
Alexandria