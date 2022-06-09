This question was asked on June 6: First, an "AR-15 style" rifle is a semi-automatic rifle (AR is a brand, like Kleenex). It has safe and semi-auto positions. It shoots one round/bullet every time the trigger is pulled. It is not an automatic rifle.
Many hunters use semi-automatic rifles for wild pig hunting, where they fire several rounds fairly quickly, as the wild pigs scatter with the first shot.
Is an "AR-15 style" rifle an assault rifle or a weapon of war? Most gun owners agree that they are not.
I had a relative in the Iraq War about 15 years ago. He would be part of a 4-person team with the leader carrying an M-4. The 2nd team member also typically carried an M-4. An M-4 has 3 positions: safe, semi-automatic and three-shot bursts.
The third team member carried a rifle that launched various grenades. The fourth team member carried a belt-fed rifle that was fully automatic and had a 200-round belt. S/he typically carried three belts.
These are weapons of war. And my info is more than a decade old.
MARK DAVIS
retired engineering manager
Baton Rouge