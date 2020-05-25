You have continually run commentary articles by Eugene Robinson for the past two months and all have been critical of President Donald Trump and his administration. Robinson has not found nor published one redeeming accomplishment by Trump, i.e., economy, enhanced military personnel, equipment, and readiness, employment prior to current coronavirus, and fairer, balanced trade.
It is obvious that Robinson cannot be objective, impartial and fair in writing about our current executive branch of government because of his far-left, liberal, progressive, Democratic Party bias.
In the future when I open the Metro Section editorial page and see Robinson's face, I'll save that page to wrap stinking crawfish residue!
TED C. MCNEEL SR.
retired Marine
Metairie