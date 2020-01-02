I write in disagreement with Jay Wieriman’s recent letter:
There is so much more to a college education than merely its classes. Students are thrust into a diverse environment. They must learn how to allocate time, how to allocate money, how to take care of themselves, how to get along with others who may be very different from their friends at home... all without Mommy and Daddy there to do it for them. Most important of all, they are exposed to many different points of view.
I believe it is the college environment with its interactions among students and professors (not a home computer) where students finally learn to begin to think for themselves.
Joan Zaslow
retired attorney
Metairie