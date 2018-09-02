The latest scandal about child abuse by Catholic clergy in Pennsylvania is only one of a series of such incidents. They happen with regularity all over the world. The pope and members of the Catholic hierarchy make the usual expressions of sorrow and regret and vow that steps are being taken to prevent such occurrences.
But they continue and will continue unless there is a drastic change. Not being a Catholic, I offer an objective view of this never-ending abomination and a suggestion for how to end it: Abolish the celibacy requirement for priests and set 18 as the minimum age for altar boys and girls. Celibacy is unnatural, and some priests will satisfy their natural urges regardless of what the pope or anyone else says.
I’m sure this will fall on deaf ears, but if enough people advance this idea, maybe change will come and these evil practices, cover-ups and hypocrisy will end.
William Bonin
lawyer
New Iberia