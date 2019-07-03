Like the dreams of successful entrepreneurs, the birth of America began as an idea stirring in the minds of our founding fathers. They were seeking freedom and the opportunity to forge their own path and to create their own destiny. On Independence Day, we celebrate their sacrifice and determination to build a unique country where people have the right to pursue happiness and live the American dream of owning their own business.
In 2014, Louisiana entrepreneurs Zac and Cari Caramonta took off on an adventure of a lifetime chasing their American dream. They began brewing unique beer in their garage. Encouraged by friends and family and with some assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration, they turned a passion into a profession. Among 7,000 microbrewers nationwide, Gnarly Barley, their company, is ranked as the 35th fastest-growing brewery in the United States, by the Brewers Association.
Starting and managing a business can be an overwhelming task. It takes passion, courage and talent. But, as Zac and Cari found out, it also takes knowledge, research and planning. The SBA is a Cabinet-level federal agency with a mission to help turn dreams into realities.
We all want to succeed. Why not increase your chances for success by taking time to explore and evaluate your commercial and personal goals? The SBA’s free online Business Plan Tool, found at www.sba.gov/tools/business-plan/1, will walk you through important issues that you may not have considered as you develop your business road map.
Your plan will become a valuable tool as you set out to secure funding for your business. It will also provide milestones to help gauge your success. You can save your plan online, update it any time, and download it as a PDF file.
America is built on the belief that any of us can step out and pave our own path to success. As a country, we possess a creative spirit that says it’s OK to color outside of the lines. We believe in hard work and sacrifice. That is the essence of the American entrepreneurial spirit. That spirit is as alive and well on July 4, 2019 as it was on July 4, 1776. That is the spirit that makes America great.
The Declaration of Independence reminds us that all people are created equal with God-given rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. America’s Independence Day is a day to recognize all that makes our country great and unique in the world.
God bless America and the American entrepreneurs who carry forward the dreams of our founding fathers.
Justin Crossie
regional administrator, U.S. Small Business Administration
New Orleans