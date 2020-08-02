Who is U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and whose interests is he representing?
He voted in 2017 for the American Health Care Act which would have allowed insurance companies to charge senior citizens five times the rate charged younger people, sell health insurance that covered less than 60% of the cost and reduce federal money for Medicaid.
With Louisiana’s poverty rate of 19%, Cassidy is not representing the interests of 1 out of 5 Louisianians — the poor. With 33% of Louisianians receiving Medicaid support, he is not representing the best interests of 1 in 3 Louisianans, the sick and poor. Louisiana has higher than average rates of heart disease, HIV, drug-related mortality and the fourth-highest cancer rate. With 15.9% of our population 65 and older, he is not representing the health care needs of 1 in 6, the old. Black citizens are more likely to be poor and sick, a function of centuries of racism, institutional and personal. He is not representing the interests of 33% of Louisiana citizens who identify as Black alone.
And, in case you missed his true beliefs about equality among races, he got on TV Jan. 12, 2018 not to criticize Trump for Trump’s racist remarks, but to thoroughly criticize Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., who heard the remarks, for informing the American people about Trump’s racist remarks.
Cassidy received $884,055 in donations from the health care industry, 1 out of every 10 dollars raised for his campaign or PACs. His PAC got 99% of its money from business and ideologically based donors.
So when he smiles this election year, and shows us his church-going ways, and talks about caring for everyone, remember that he is not representing all of us, just the rich, wealthy businesses, the young, and the White-alone populations. Definitely not the poor, sick and elderly. I met him when he was young and giving vaccinations out to children. He used to be a nice person.
JOSEPH KEEGAN
social worker
Baton Rouge