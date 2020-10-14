NO.argus.022520.3505.jpg
The 48th Krewe of Argus parade rolls for Mardi Gras in Metairie Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, to the theme, ‘Argus Rolls Down the Yellow Brick Road.’ Brian Chehardy reigned as Argus XXXVI and Callie Cvitanovich as Queen Argus XXXVI. The parade featured more than 400 riders on 25 floats and nearly 60 units. The World Champion Little League team from River Ridge rode as special guests.

 STAFF PHOTO BY SCOTT THRELKELD

In view of the pandemic, this is a just and wise way to handle the 2022 Mardi Gras schedule.

More importantly, please consider canceling the 2021 schedule now.

Scientists have cautioned that crowds packed close together, maskless, shouting and with little or no way to wash hands is an environment for the spread of the deadly COVID-19.

Last year’s Mardi Gras, before the virus had become well known, brought the pandemic to our city causing much illness and many deaths. New Orleans had the most devastating statistics in the country.

I am an 80-year-old lady who lives on the parade route. Please do not bring people from around the world to our city this year.

EDIE ROSENBLUM

masters in public health, retired

New Orleans

