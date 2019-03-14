Christians are taught to love their neighbors as themselves. Those who do that do not rob, steal and kill. Some of our national elected officials have lobbied to forbid the teaching of Christian values in our schools. They are responsible for our national crime epidemic. They should be elected out of office. Please encourage your readers to do so.
When I attended LSU in the 1960s, God was mentioned in a marriage and family class. We were encouraged to find our selves in God first, then choose a career. Once that was done, we were encouraged to marry our best friend of the opposite sex.
There was a lot less crime in Baton Rouge in those days.
B.J. Amadore
U.S. Navy veteran
Baton Rouge