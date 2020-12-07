Only in New Orleans can a man under federal indictment for tax fraud be elected to the office of district attorney. What an embarrassment, reminiscent of the days of Huey P. Long, Edwin W. Edwards and so many other politicians indicted either while serving in office or shortly thereafter.
We all get it, innocent until proven guilty and all, but do the people who voted for Jason Williams understand what it takes to bring a tax fraud case against a sitting politician? The level of scrutiny within the Internal Revenue Service, U.S. Treasury and Department of Justice goes to the highest levels in government before the charges can be approved.
New Orleans has wasted its votes; my bet is that Williams will be indicted and we'll end up with an appointee in an "acting district attorney" role.
Well done, New Orleans, well done.
PATRICK SCANLON
retired accounts manager
New Orleans