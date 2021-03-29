NO.drewmural.032721.0001.JPG

Artist Stephany Lyman stands on her balcony where a mural depicting quarterback Drew Brees in a Last Supper mural she created hangs along Bayou St. John in New Orleans.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MAX BECHERER

I was appalled by the picture in Saturday’s Advocate belittling the Lord’s Last Supper. To Christians this is a holy event. Every member of the Christian clergy should condemn the trivializing of a sacred event in the life of Christ.

Drew Brees, if he is a Christian, should publicly object to it. Also Gayle Benson, who is often a reader at the Cathedral Mass, the Catholic liturgy that commemorates the Last Supper, should likewise voice her objection.

I do not fault the Advocate for printing it, as it is news.

In December 2014, a similar picture was printed and the Christian clergy was silent. Perhaps this time they will condemn this mockery of the Lord.

TOBY J. RUSSO

pharmacist

Chalmette

