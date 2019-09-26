It is time we stop thinking of health care merely as the interactions between our doctors and our pharmacists. In truth, good health care begins at home, and can quite often be linked even to the buildings we live in. From the location of your residence, to the quality of the building, to even the amount of rent paid, these things have very real impacts on personal health. Health is housing.
That is why I'm voting Yes on Constitutional Amendment No. 4 on the Oct. 12 ballot — to allow Orleans Parish to create market-based solutions to their affordable housing crisis. The data demonstrates how poor housing causes families to annually accrue preventable health care expenses.
One of the oldest examples is the effort to reduce exposure to lead hazards in homes. Nationwide, these efforts have been able to reduce the number of children with lead poisoning by close to 75%. Similarly, substandard housing and homelessness impacts respiratory and cardiovascular health, often triggering allergic reactions and asthma. Housing is a powerful public health intervention that actually saves taxpayers money. Baton Rouge can vote yes on
Constitutional Amendment No. 4 and it won’t cost us a dime.
So, a vote yes on Constitutional Amendment No. 4 is much bigger than simply housing. It is also about health. And to that end, the solution being proposed by Orleans Parish may save the state a considerable amount in health care expenses. The tax programs proposed by Orleans don’t impact Baton Rouge at all, while it could increase the health of their community significantly. Healthier communities mean less doctor and hospital visits, which in turn means
less money the state will need to cover.
For me, as a doctor, and as a believer in America’s market-based economy, this Constitutional Amendment No. 4 makes so much sense. So I urge anyone reading this: When you go to the polls, vote yes for homes, yes for health and yes for Constitutional Amendment No. 4.
Steven Zuckerman M.D.
physician
Baton Rouge