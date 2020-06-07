Getting our economy moving should be everyone’s goal and one of the best ways to accomplish it is to put on our masks. Face masks become especially important as we move into Phase 2 of the economic reopening. Medical experts warn that we all need to protect others by wearing masks to avoid undoing huge strides made in the COVID-19 fight and plunging ourselves into a health and economic abyss.
People who belittle those who practice wise conservatism by obeying the mask order appear ignorant of the fact that people wear cloth masks to protect others, not themselves. Not wearing a face mask in public isn’t a sign of macho fearlessness but of impolite arrogance.
Wearing the kind of nonmedical mask the public can obtain, doesn’t protect the wearer. Cloth masks limit the distance we propel droplets when we sneeze, cough, exhale, sing or even talk. Since roughly a third of those carrying the virus don’t feel ill or show symptoms, the importance of wearing masks in public is obvious to the intelligent. Unlike U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Lafayette, Gov. John Bel Edwards’ position on masks has been based on the expertise of top state and national health officials.
“Your cloth face covering protects them. Their cloth face covering protects you,” the U.S. Centers for Disease Control explains on its website. Edwards reiterated that point Monday as he conservatively moved the state into Phase 2 of the economic reopening. His hand has been masterful in dropping the state from second in the nation in per capita virus cases to 10th and in leveling the virus trajectory that would have overwhelmed our health care system and left us with an economy far worse than it is now.
Wearing a mask is also the polite thing for us to do as Southerners known for good manners. When I cross paths with someone who isn’t wearing a mask, I feel they are cavalierly saying, “I’d rather not be bothered than to take the trouble to protect your health.”
Show you care about the economy and about the people you pass in a grocery store aisle, meet on the street or interact with at work. Put on your mask. If people running a business don’t care enough about their customers to wear one, take your business elsewhere.
BOB ANDERSON
retired journalist
Denham Springs