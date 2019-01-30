Red is a color. Red is a lifestyle. Red means to me that I need to fight harder against my odds of heart disease. As the No. 1 killer of women in the United States, killing more women than all forms of cancer combined, this is a color and a statistic that needs attention.
According to the American Heart Association, one in three women is affected by heart disease. Simply stated, there is no greater killer of American women. That is a startling statistic that needs to be shared with the women in our lives. We need to rally together as a community to make preventative care of heart disease a top priority.
I ask others to join me in the Go Red for Women movement. Let’s stand together for the health of our mothers, sisters, daughters, aunts and friends. It is the goal of the movement to raise awareness about women’s heart health so that ultimately more lives can be saved. It challenges each woman to learn her specific risk factors for cardiovascular disease and to take action to control them through adopting a more heart-healthy lifestyle.
February is the time to take action to help change the course of heart disease for women. Share the message. Wear red on February 1. List and tag three women you can’t live without on your social media, use the hashtags #BRGoRed #WearRedDay #1in3, and challenge your friends to do the same.
Support this movement to combat the silent killer of too many of the women we love. Please join us in this critical cause.
Kristy McKearn
2019 Baton Rouge Go Red for Women Chair
Baton Rouge