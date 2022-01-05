It is time to return the East Baton Rouge School Board to the people.
Private interests, not the public's concern for their children's education, have changed the School Board's election process in favor of fewer, bigger districts. The reduction to nine districts happened to the board in 2014, because fewer districts are easier for special interests to influence.
The new 2020 census data shows that total population of Baton Rouge has increased. African Americans account for the majority of residents of the city.
In light of these facts, there should be a majority of School Board districts that represent this new population count. We should return to 11 districts in the redistricting map. This will keep each district at a fair size for prospective board members who don't have the financial backing of private interests.
The School Board will have to approve the new redistricting map before June 1. It is time to realign the districts to reflect the population of Baton Rouge.
ROBIN MOULDER
mechanical engineer
Baton Rouge