President Donald Trump is rolling back regulations on methane releases instead of promoting their capture, which can be done. The gas that is four times worse than CO2 in warming the earth and a hell of a lot longer-lasting.
Heard the words "monster storms"?
There were a bunch in the Pacific, and they were some nasty ones.
"Drought"? Warmer air sucks moisture out of the ground, increasing drought when rain is scarce, And because of more moisture in evaporating oceans, the word "record flooding" was frequently heard around the world when it has rained. A warmer atmosphere is also more violent.
And besides the increased heat & increasing CO2 absorption, the oceans are also becoming more acidic.
Words like "serious decline of coral reefs" don't scare you? They should.
The oceans' life dying should really scare you.
With Halloween coming, all the above is really happening, and will only get worse. Haven't scared you yet this Halloween season? Still think denial an easier choice over reality, action and truth? Yes, denial is the easiest choice, but not the right one for the planet and us.
Terry Grundmann
sales
Kenner