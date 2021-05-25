Re: “Dam dispute flares up” published May 20. The front-page article spotlights the ongoing problem of politics, not science, weighing most heavily in the arguments about our watershed. We continue to develop in places that nature established to capture excess water and then are surprised and angry when they either flood or the man-made solutions that are created ultimately can’t solve the problem of flooding.
Until East Baton Rouge, Iberville and Ascension parishes sit down together and consider our watershed as a whole and how to live within it in the least destructive way, we will repeat our exercises in futility forever. And flooded homes, businesses and streets will continue to plague us.
MARY ANN STERNBERG
author
Baton Rouge