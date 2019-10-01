There are two opposite perspectives on the sustainability of the Louisiana coast. The backward-looking perspective seeks to assign blame for past causes of wetland loss and to fund sustainability through hostile litigation. The concept that the actions of the oil and gas industry in the middle part of the 20th century are not acceptable by today’s standards has some validity, but it should be viewed in the proper context. A wide range of actions and practices across 20th century societies would not be acceptable by today’s standards. It makes no sense to try to fund sustainability by singling out the oil and gas industry to pay retribution for past actions.
The forward-looking perspective is manifest in the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority’s Master Plan. The 2017 Master Plan has two scientific appendices — one on sea level rise, and one on subsidence. The future sustainability of the Louisiana coast is built on using the best available science to address these two issues. The challenge is that the best science is not always readily available. The National Academies of Sciences report, “The Future of the Gulf Coast,” finds that subsidence and sea level rise are the two most significant scientific research gaps. The forward-looking approach puts its emphasis on closing these research gaps. Nobody is doing more to address research gaps in subsidence than Tulane University. The Earth and Environmental Sciences Department has produced significant subsidence research and graduated researchers who are engaged throughout the coastal community. The study of the relationships between subsidence and subsurface geology at Tulane has benefited significantly from the donation of oil and gas industry seismic data. To date, more than $100 million worth of seismic data has been donated to the university by the oil and gas industry.
This forward-looking cooperative engagement between the oil and gas industry and the university is providing an essential framework to understand the relationship between subsidence rates, recent deltaic deposits and wetlands loss. The latest technical publication on subsidence states that CPRA “intends to use this same approach to continue refining subsidence rates throughout coastal Louisiana to support coastal restoration planning and design.” The forward-looking approach of working cooperatively with the oil and gas industry on coastal sustainability provides the only way to fill the research gaps identified by the National Academies. It is the only way to allow CPRA to complete the full scope of its intended integration of subsidence research into coastal restoration planning and design. The State and coastal parishes should turn around from the backward-looking approach and take decisive action toward cooperative engagement with the oil and gas industry. The industry should work to make more of its data available for research.
Chris McLindon
New Orleans Geological Society
New Orleans