Netflix recently announced the premiere of “Jailbirds: New Orleans,” a show it label as “salacious” and filmed in the jail that we collectively own. Sheriff Marlin Gusman gave up control of the jail in 2016 so experienced administrators could bring the quarter-billion-dollar facility into compliance with basic jail standards. Gusman regained control a year ago, and the roots of this show remain shrouded in mystery.
Who made money on this TV show? Are there any ethical opinions regarding “outside” work while in official roles at the jail? All of the “actors” are under Gusman’s custody and control. Did the sheriff exploit his own deputies? What are the mental health diagnoses of the actors? What promises were made to them? Did they earn over $1/day for this prison labor? Were any of Gusman’s friends or family given contracts by 44 Blue Productions?
Beyond the potential corruption and poor taste involved with letting Hollywood in our jail, using our staff, and exploiting our neighbors, there is the question of priorities.
The sheriff claims that the jail isn’t large enough to provide a proper infirmary or mental health interventions, and that the people need to pay for a multimillion-dollar “Phase 3” building, yet there is room to create a circus in these cell blocks. He talks about rehabilitation and re-entry, as though he is invested in the outcomes of our detained neighbors and family members, and yet this show is peddling pain for profit, and turning a serious process into trauma porn.
The jail isn’t a place to chase Hollywood stardom. The city needs to fully investigate how this show happened, and get a full accounting of where the money leads.
NORRIS HENDERSON
executive director, Voters Organized to Educate
New Orleans