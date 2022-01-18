Ben Shapiro’s conclusions in his Jan. 13 column on recent U.S. migration trends contradict common sense, logic, and the very reports he refers to.
First, the Northeast includes the smallest landmass of our country’s four census regions precisely because it is so populous. The Northeast is not the least populous region in the U.S. It is the most populous, by far, with 353 persons per square mile. The South has less than half that population density. The West has only 45 persons per square mile.
More importantly, Shapiro’s interpretation of recent migration trends across regions is illogical. Migrants are leaving the Northeast — and other regions — for the South for opportunity and a better quality of life.
Mr. Shapiro contends that migrants from the northeast are fleeing blue states because southern red states are more attractive politically. If so, it would logically follow that the most conservative southern states would be cleaning up at these demographic sweepstakes.
Instead, the opposite is true. While the relatively politically moderate states (so-called “purple states”) of Texas, Florida, the Carolinas and Georgia are cleaning up, more conservative Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas are either losing people or barely breaking even.
My money is on Louisiana in this losers’ bracket. We trend more purple than do these three neighboring states. If we can tune out distortive and illogical rants from the likes of Shapiro, we have a shot of turning the tide in our favor.
Purple seems to be migrants’ favorite color. All we need to do is embrace what we really are. And perhaps add a little gold.
MARK J. VANLANDINGHAM
population scientist, Tulane University
New Orleans