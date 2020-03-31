What is done is done, and we must move forward. The rescue bill as unmistakably described by the staff editorial Sunday has been passed by both houses of Congress and signed by the president. It began at $800 billion, increased to $1.2 trillion with a final tally at $2.2 trillion, warts and all.
Throughout the agonizing days and nights, Congress was wheeling and dealing in the back rooms while the president along with a team of the highest-rated scientists and medical professionals kept us abreast of the ongoing fight against the invisible coronavirus pandemic sweeping across the world.
Regrettably, both Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, and Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, surrounded themselves with their cohorts each time they stood before a bank of microphones to give us the latest update. This is standard operating procedures in normal times. This is not normal times.
Overtures are being made from both sides of the aisle that another bite of the apple is coming down the line to serve and protect our economy. Instead of hearing from the two senators, the nation needs to be hearing from the very best business minds, foremost economists and financial leaders as to what is the preeminent plan to salvage our economy and protect our workers.
President Donald Trump is taking advice from the brightest minds in their fields of expertise. Is that too much to ask for the congressional leaders to do the same?
JOSEPH W. BEREY
retired banker
Covington