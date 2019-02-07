Lincoln, Churchill, Trump: All three of these men appeared on the scene at crucial historical moments. All took the scene when the country was deeply divided.
For Churchill and Trump there were also ominous forces on the international scene. All received challenges and push-back from their own political parties, opposing parties, and in many cases from their own cabinets and advisors.
According to Sandys and Henley in their book "God and Churchill," it was Winston Churchill who finally convinced Britain of the evils of Nazi Germany and mobilized his country to defeat Hitler. Western Civilization and Christianity were saved.
President Trump realizes that the evils of international terrorism, rogue nations with nuclear weapons, uncontrolled immigration, unfair trade deals, socialistic tendencies, progressivism, etc. are eviscerating the character of our nation and our Constitution.
He was elected to deal with these forces. He has the mainstream media bombarding him 92 percent of the time with negativism and outright lies trying, with the Democrats, to delegitimize him and his presidency. Dinesh D’Souza, a bestselling author, in his movie "Death of a Nation," says, “Lincoln united his party and saved America from the Democrats the first time. Can Trump — and we — come together and save America for the second time?”
We must stand with Trump!
Patricia F. Arnold
retired educator
Baton Rouge