For far too long, we have paid the price not having a comprehensive, holistic plan to address family, friends and fellow New Orleanians suffering from mental health issues.
There have been incidents of a mother killing her children and a police officer killed confronting someone with a mental illness. Throughout our city, people with mental illness live under the interstate or beg at busy intersections.
If our leaders would come together to create a mental health plan, we could provide more treatment and services, lower jail costs and reduce crime.
For people with mental health issues, consider utilizing the Phase 3 facility for inpatient treatment for those arrested for violent crimes and outpatient treatment for those arrested for nonviolent crimes. The vast majority are arrested for nonviolent crimes, either because they stop taking their medication or have not undergone a mental health assessment.
Our leaders should utilize the Sheriff’s Office for intake and assessment; engage the District Attorney’s office, Public Defender’s office, private defense counsel and the Mental Health Court to evaluate charges and create a treatment plan and monitor with mental health case managers while cases proceed to a final outcome.
For people suffering from a mental health crisis who have not been arrested, have mental health professionals with the New Orleans Health Department, along with NOPD crisis intervention officers, respond to crisis calls and bring these people to the Phase 3 facility for inpatient or outpatient treatment.
But research shows the best place for mental health treatment is in a health care environment rather than a jail environment, so consider the new Veterans Hospital, University Medical Center and the LSU School of Medicine as possible alternate sites.
Having a facility providing mental health treatment and services is one of the first steps to developing a comprehensive, holistic mental health plan for our city. If the federal court mandates such a facility, we need to think outside the box. And if some believe Phase 3 is a lemon, then turn it into lemonade.
ARTHUR HUNTER
former Criminal District Court judge
New Orleans