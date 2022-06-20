Once again, we want to blame guns for the horrible crimes being committed today.
Why do we blame inanimate objects for actions by people? We do not blame alcohol for the actions of a drunk driver. We do not blame the criminal, nay, we sympathize with him.
We traumatize the poor victim, as if the victim did something wrong.
Our police have been discredited and disrespected, but that’s OK because a very small percentage of the police force has acted unacceptably. However, when the police don’t rush into the unknown, putting their lives at risk, we demand accountability.
More young people are killed in automobile accidents than in shootings, many due to the distraction of cell phones. But we dare not blame cars or cell phones.
When are we going to learn that the failure of our society to instill values in our children is our real problem? When are we going to learn that releasing criminals back into our society just doesn’t work? When are we going to learn?
KERRY P. REDMANN JR.
engineer
Mandeville