Baton Rouge families deserve safe and stable places to call home. Across my district and East Baton Rouge Parish, I’ve seen families who are rent-trapped in homes with leaks, mold, and rats and forced from their homes whenever they speak up. I’ve tried to address this at the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council, but now it’s time to change our state laws. Louisiana makes it easy for landlords to force people from their homes, and we need a change.

According to the national database at Eviction Lab, Baton Rouge ranks 19th of large cities with the highest eviction rates in the country — even higher than New Orleans. Our eviction rate is more than twice the national average. That means nine families are forced from their homes every day in Baton Rouge.

I’m tired of driving by dilapidated apartments, of seeing families’ belongings out on the street resulting in families trying to find shelter for themselves and their families.

We are not alone in this struggle. Shreveport and New Orleans both have high rates of people forced from their homes. We need a statewide solution. State Sen. Ed Price’s Senate Bill 28 would help bring us into alignment with neighboring states like Mississippi, Texas, and Arkansas and ensure that we don’t have to continue unnecessarily forcing people from their homes.

Ordinance to protect Baton Rouge renters from retaliatory slumlords pulled by Metro Council A proposal to offer protections to Baton Rouge renters was yanked by its author at Wednesday's East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council meeting. …

More than half of East Baton Rouge Parish renters pay more than 30 percent of their income toward rent and utilities and are considered rent-burdened by federal standards. When the 170,000 renters in the parish face unexpected medical bills or a car breakdown, many are suddenly at risk of losing the place they call home. That’s because our outdated laws currently allow landlords to turn us out of our homes if we’re only one day late on rent or one dollar short. SB 28 would let us follow Mississippi’s lead so that renters would have one opportunity every six months to get current on rent within 10 days before the courts get involved.

Our residents also deserve time to plan before being pushed out of their homes. Most people have no idea, but it's standard procedure for Louisiana landlords to insert a clause into the small print in leases that lets them file for eviction with absolutely no notice.

These are easy solutions that our neighboring states have employed for decades with thriving and profitable rental markets. It is long past time for Louisiana to join them. If you agree that forcing Louisianans from their homes is a choice we don’t have to keep making, join me in reaching out to your state legislators and asking them to support SB 28.

Frustration among Baton Rouge Metro Council with finances, calling methods 'almost a joke' The way Baton Rouge decides how to spend taxpayer money is "an insult" to the city-parish's legislative body and "almost a joke" to the commun…

Donna Collins-Lewis

member, East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council

Baton Rouge