I want to be clear: The controversy surrounding Amy Coney Barrett's religious convictions is complex.
Anti-Catholicism in the United States is still active, linked with Christian Nationalism, God and country fusion, terrorist organizations against racial diversity, and secular organizations promoting biased cultural manners.
Criticisms against her religious activity, though in the past poorly questioned, are not reminiscent of early 20th-century "popery" fear, an assumption that equated Catholicism as cult-like and pope-serving.
However, questioning against any judge's potential bias should indeed be centered on a rightful mistrust of cult-like organizations, if applicable. While the level-headed may understand that Catholicism is not a cult, some multidenominational organizations may indeed be.
So we must examine: Is People of Praise a cult-like organization? If not, great. If so, we must question bias.
CAITLIN SHINDLEDECKER
housing manager
Gretna