John F. Kennedy was once asked how his religion would influence him as president. Kennedy responded that he "would defend the separation of church and state, and that to not do so would be a violation of the Constitution and a sin against God.” It appears Gov. John Bel Edwards has forgotten this wisdom when he signed SB 184, the heartbeat bill, into law.
According to the Pew Research Center, the American Jewish community supports legal abortion by 83%. Buddhist by 82% and Hindu support is 68%. Orthodox Christians, Presbyterians, Muslims, Anglicans, the National Baptist Convention, and the United Methodist’s support ranges between 53- 58%. The African Methodist, Evangelical Lutheran, Presbyterian, United Church of Christ, Episcopal Church and the Unitarians support legal abortion with a range of 64-90%. Nevertheless, thanks to Edwards, we are all Catholics now?
Regardless of when life actually starts, a mere belief that Edwards has now forced into our common law against the wishes of all those listed above, I do not have any moral issues with a woman planning her own family. However, I do have grave issues with stripping a person of constitutional rights to choose what is best for their own well-being. No matter how emotional the decision might be, I will always agree with a woman’s right to choose.
How far down this rabbit hole is Edwards willing to drag Louisiana? Will he outlaw contraception as Ohio is attempting?
Not one of the recent anti-abortion bills passed attempts to prevent unwanted pregnancies and therefore abortions. They judge, condemn and punish. They do one more thing: They create a black market for abortions.
Did Edwards notice the bill going before the Texas Legislature is more hard-lined than all the rest? The death sentence to any woman having an abortion seems a bit extreme, doesn’t he think? Is that part of his faith? Texas blocked access to safe abortions in 2013. They didn’t try to reduce unwanted pregnancies and are now moving to harsher methods because blocking safe abortions didn’t prevent abortions. It just made them more dangerous for women and young girls finding themselves pregnant. According to the Atlantic, since Texas blocked access to safe abortions, between 100,000 to 200,000 women performed DIY abortions. Texas created an abortion black market, and Edwards has just invited it here.
Is he going to support capital punishment for Louisiana women when the ill effects of the bill he just signed surface here?
Ben Kilman
accountant
Baton Rouge