Back in January, the Water Collaborative of Greater New Orleans called on our state leaders to ensure that every Louisianan has access to safe drinking water and sanitation services. No one should have their water turned off because they can’t afford to pay. Yet, in New Orleans, three-quarters of low-income residents live in neighborhoods where the average water and sewer bill is unaffordable. And as of May, nearly one in five Orleans Parish customers were past due on their water bill by more than two months and, on average, owed more than $1,800.
While we are still advocating for a permanent and universal low-income water assistance program, there is a new, temporary federal program that can help right now.
The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) will provide $20.7 million in water and wastewater utility assistance to families struggling to pay their water bills. Administered by the Louisiana Housing Corporation, families that already qualify for LIHEAP assistance or earn less than 60% of the state median income can apply through one of 40 providers across each parish for a one-time benefit up to $1,500.
We encourage all individuals who meet the above criteria to reach out to their provider to apply or see if they qualify for help with their water bills.
Since May, over 800 households have qualified for and received assistance totaling approximately $300,000. With millions in assistance on the table, only 125 of Louisiana’s 900 water utilities have joined. Structural barriers like potentially high start-up costs and staffing may be preventing smaller, more rural utilities from participating. We’re encouraging all Louisiana's water utilities to join the program so that households, regardless of their address, can access the assistance they need to keep the water flowing.
REBECCA MALPASS
policy and research coordinator Water Collaborative of Greater New Orleans
New Orleans