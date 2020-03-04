I'm a lifelong resident of Lafayette and a frequent Festival International attendee.
According to Festival International's website, it is "the largest international music and arts festival in the United States" that "attracts visitors from up to 48 states and 26 countries on any given year."
Many attendees fly to Lafayette from various countries including France and Canada, which are both currently on the CDC list of countries with confirmed coronavirus cases. The number of people infected with this virus worldwide is rapidly rising.
Our local government officials and festival directors must take a very serious look at the spread of this virus and, if needed, make the difficult decision to cancel this year's festival. When an event of this magnitude puts the health of our local residents at risk, we must take decisive action. Simply monitoring the situation is not sufficient.
Elected officials must outline what preparations are being made to prevent the virus from coming to Lafayette and what steps they will take to control an outbreak if one occurs locally. In the interest of public health and safety, I strongly believe this year's Festival International should be canceled because the potential risks to our residents far outweigh the benefits.
The argument will be made that canceling Festival would hurt local businesses. However, even a minor coronavirus outbreak in Lafayette would cause far more significant disruption to our local economy. The impact on children in school and on college students could be devastating.
The CDC believes that symptoms of COVID-19 may take as long as 14 days after exposure to appear. Crowded environments such as festivals with attendees from multiple countries are a prime breeding ground for this virus to spread rapidly. We should all understand the severity of this situation and proceed with caution.
JOSEPH KARRE
business owner
Lafayette