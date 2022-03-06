Vladimir Putin miscalculated the reaction of the Ukrainian people against his barbaric aggression. Ukrainian resistance, both military and civilian, has been fierce.
Perhaps Putin’s plan assumed the Russian army would be able to decapitate the freely elected leadership of Ukraine within days, a prediction shared by many Western analysts. Putin apparently was so sure about his quick victory that he did not provide his invading army with enough fuel, food, water, and other logistics. Perhaps Putin, with the wisdom of a would-be medieval conqueror, thought that the gentle road to Kyiv would be lined with gas, food, water — tributes from an occupied land. Instead, Russia — the gas station of Western Europe — has found itself running on empty.
Many spectacular incidences of Ukrainian patriotism have captivated the news networks and social media as this generation's "World War Wired" turned viral. Much of the world, including some Russians, have seen the valiant unarmed man pushing back a Russian tank, mothers leaving to join the Resistance after having confirmed the safety of their children in Poland, patriots lining up to collect AK-47s, and families crafting Molotov cocktails. President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian people have inspired a morose, fearful world with courage beyond what could have been hoped for.
Putin may score points through the capture of a few city centers. But these short-term victories will be befitting of the short memory of a bully. Could Putin have learned nothing from the shameful withdrawal of the Soviet army from Afghanistan? Out of this failed conquest came the death of the Soviet Empire and the birth of fourteen countries — including the Ukrainian state.
MOSTOFA SARWAR
professor emeritus, University of New Orleans
Kenner