Michael Olivier's June 3 opinion regarding the combination of Canadian National and Kansas City Southern makes numerous inaccurate assertions about the combination. It is evident that together, CN and KCS will create faster, more direct routes that will enhance competition and maximize choice for customers in Louisiana.
Olivier contends that 109 shipper facilities are served jointly by CN and KCS between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, but in reality, only 9 customers are served only by CN and KCS. Olivier also omits our commitment to divesting the KCS track in this corridor to eliminate overlap which will ensure that none of these customers will see a reduction in the number of railroads serving them.
Since CN announced its proposed transaction, we have received 1,400 letters of support from a wide range of stakeholders across North America, including Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards. Edwards notes that a CN-KCS combination would, “serve Louisiana well by expanding the collective reach of both railroads and bringing new, sustainable transportation solutions to businesses in the southeastern part of the state as well as an East-West corridor across North Louisiana.”
The CN-KCS combination creates a fully end-to-end merger that delivers significant public interest benefits for customers, ports, employees, communities and the environment in Louisiana. Together, CN and KCS will enable Louisiana customers to directly access new, previously inaccessible markets, such as those in Mexico, Texas and Kansas City, with fast, efficient and cost-effective single-line service.
CN and KCS are proud of and grateful for our long history of strong partnerships in Louisiana, and we are eager to realize the benefits of our combination for the communities we serve in the state.
ROB REILLY
CN executive vice president and COO
Montreal, Canada