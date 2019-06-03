I voted for Gov. John Bel Edwards. I campaigned for him. Usually I have been pleased with his actions as my governor. That he would sign the abortion bill without any exceptions makes me ill. I don't know why the governor believes this could possibly be in the best interest of Louisiana. Talk to women who were raped by their brothers, cousins, fathers and strangers and friends.
Mounds of evidence-based research exists on how to reduce abortions, so why aren’t lawmakers using these approaches? Because this is about control and power. Everyone has a right to have all the feelings they want around abortion — what infuriates me is the hypocrisy and inability to realize that someone might have different feelings, a different life experience, and may not have the same privileges as the governor might have.
I also don’t see the pro-birth camp having the same energy around all the issues listed here which are also about life (after birth and the life of all races and socioeconomic levels). And white liberals who are angry and being vocal about this but aren’t speaking up or taking action on other inequity issues, remember, we should always check our own complicity in the system.
I am counting on the governor to revisit this decision.
Carol Miles
clinical social worker
Covington