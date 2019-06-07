I believe Willie Price is in error in his letter concerning veteran spouses being allotted burial space in a national cemetery.
I have preregistered for burial space in the veterans cemetery in Slidell for myself and my wife. Only one space is allotted per veteran. My wife is allowed to be buried there also, but is not entitled to a separate space. She must be buried in the same space as I am allotted. If she predeceases me and occupies the space, I must be buried in the same space. I cannot acquire a space in another veterans' cemetery after a space has been allotted and used. Only one space per veteran. Both veteran and spouse must occupy the same space. This also pertains to cremated remains.
Those interested can contact any National Cemetery representative for further clarification.
Paul Coats
senior chief, U.S. Navy, retired
Slidell