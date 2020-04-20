The issue of mail-in voting has been a political football since the Civil War.
Back in 1860, Democrats blocked legislation to allow soldiers to vote from the field even though it was impossible for them to vote in person. Now Republicans seek to block voting by mail during a pandemic.
But the issue is not whether absentee voting favors one political party or the other (it does not), but what is right in a democratic republic that guarantees all eligible citizens the right to vote. Ironically, if President Donald Trump and his followers succeed in requiring in-person voting in the midst of a pandemic, they will more often than not lose elections.
Democrats will swamp the polls while people over 65, who tend to vote Republican and are most vulnerable to the virus, will stay at home. In other words, be careful what you wish for or you might just get it.
ROGER STETTER
attorney
New Orleans