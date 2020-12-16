I read with dismay that our attorney general joined the Texas election lawsuit that seeks to overturn the presidential election.
Not only this was a wild goose chase that went nowhere, but also a waste of our taxpayer money. In addition, the suit also sets a dangerous precedent to our democracy, and if it had succeeded, then anyone losing any election would feel free to sue to get that election overturned.
Also, any state not happy with the results of elections in other states would then sue to get them overturned. Finally, based on the twisted logic of the Texas lawsuit, then Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Georgia can come up with a suit of their own, seeking to overturn Louisiana, Florida, Texas, etc., elections declaring them fraudulent.
By joining the lawsuit Jeff Landry did the nation and the state a disservice. I believe that as our attorney general he has many more important things to do than waste time pursuing a chimera that does not have anything to do with our state. If his calling is playing politics, he should resign and let somebody else do his job and stop wasting our time and money.
I am not a Republican nor I am a Democrat. I am just a citizen worried about what is happening to our democracy.
CARLOS CANAS
systems engineer
Marrero