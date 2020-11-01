There is much more nuance on abortion than the church hierarchy would have us believe.
The view of St. Thomas Aquinas, the prince of Catholic theologians, was that a human soul or humanization does not take place at conception. There is much more to be learned on this topic, which is being unfairly presented in such a simplistic manner.
Please take the time to learn that abortion is not as simple a question as some church authorities would have us believe.
JAMES HOBDEN
retired court administrator
Metairie