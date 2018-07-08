Just a note to let Timmy Teepell know that his recent letter to the editor just doesn't warrant serious consideration — not when Grover Norquist was running the state, and certainly not now.

Former Jindal chief of staff: Why I disagree with Louisiana Gov. John Edwards' approach

The people of Louisiana have not forgotten the Jindal debacle. We now have a new definition of "gold standard ethics" that George Orwell would have a field day with. And, our flagship university is still suffering from it — as are the parents trying to pay for an education.

James Bollinger

retired CPA

Prairieville

Letters: Former Bobby Jindal chief of staff: Saying presidential hopes motivated ex-governor's opposition to raising taxes is 'completely wrong' _lowres

Timmy Teepell, left, and Gov. Bobby Jindal at the Renaissance Hotel in Baton Rouge on election night, Saturday, October 22, 2011.
View comments