Just a note to let Timmy Teepell know that his recent letter to the editor just doesn't warrant serious consideration — not when Grover Norquist was running the state, and certainly not now.
The people of Louisiana have not forgotten the Jindal debacle. We now have a new definition of "gold standard ethics" that George Orwell would have a field day with. And, our flagship university is still suffering from it — as are the parents trying to pay for an education.
James Bollinger
retired CPA
Prairieville